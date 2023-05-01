Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.5% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $563,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 243,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,629,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $169.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.24.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

