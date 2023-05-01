Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,880,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,065,000 after purchasing an additional 850,620 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,985,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 443,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after purchasing an additional 294,741 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Z opened at $43.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -98.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

Insider Activity

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.36 million.

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $178,493.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,540.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,022 shares of company stock worth $2,089,941. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Z has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

