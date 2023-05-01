Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,126 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Shares of AKR opened at $13.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $21.88.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.