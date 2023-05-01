Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,058 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRBR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,951,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,141,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

