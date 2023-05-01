Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,131 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. State Street Corp increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after buying an additional 535,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,756,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,297,000 after purchasing an additional 476,743 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 431,619 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,991,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,713,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.68.

In other news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,537.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $447,246.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,921,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $303,381.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $51.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The business’s revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

