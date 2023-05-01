Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,557 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,837,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,399,000 after acquiring an additional 109,387 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 7.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 217.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 38,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 25.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACIW shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.11.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $451.81 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile



ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

