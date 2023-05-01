Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ABM Industries Stock Performance

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $135,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $135,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

