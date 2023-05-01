Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. True Signal LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 105,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 91,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $74.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.49. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $97.84. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 89.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.