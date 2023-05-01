Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,005 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $112,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hillenbrand Stock Performance
HI opened at $45.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.48. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 30.56%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hillenbrand Company Profile
Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.
