Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 252 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 331,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,394,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,242.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $591,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,242.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPI opened at $224.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.16 and a 12-month high of $242.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.89%.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Stories

