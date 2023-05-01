Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 37,751 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 106.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,751 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,187,000 after buying an additional 250,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,945,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,723,000 after purchasing an additional 249,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,287,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,546,000 after purchasing an additional 137,576 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,231,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,206,000 after purchasing an additional 123,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,033,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uniti Group

In related news, CEO Kenny Gunderman purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,244.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $3.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.98 million, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -545.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UNIT. Citigroup reduced their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.