Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 82.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 435.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $116,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Stock Up 0.3 %

LNTH stock opened at $85.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 251.32 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at $54,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at $54,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $34,226.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,905 shares of company stock worth $17,856,980. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

