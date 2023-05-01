Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcosa by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,998,000 after purchasing an additional 84,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,546,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,594,000 after acquiring an additional 72,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,639,000 after acquiring an additional 130,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,595,000 after acquiring an additional 54,431 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of ACA opened at $67.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $68.55.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.16 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Arcosa Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.