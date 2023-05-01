Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 218,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 522,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 152,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,449,000 after acquiring an additional 97,209 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 96,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of BCC opened at $68.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Recommended Stories

