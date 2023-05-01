Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $401,000 Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $85,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,673,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,239 shares of company stock valued at $709,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

