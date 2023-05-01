Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $405,000 Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,870 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FBP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Heffern acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $985,630.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

