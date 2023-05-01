Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $407,000 Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CONMED were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 505,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CONMED by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $125.57 on Monday. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $140.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is -24.62%.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.