Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $410,000 Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,161,000 after acquiring an additional 191,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,448,000 after purchasing an additional 133,267 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 2,818.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 75,434 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy during the second quarter worth $4,452,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,003,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,770,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,437.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,007.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

MGE Energy stock opened at $76.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $86.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average is $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $189.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.35 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

