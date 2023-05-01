Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $443,000 Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Plexus were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $87.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average of $100.32. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $74.53 and a one year high of $115.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.