Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $447,000 Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 74.2% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1,131.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG opened at $138.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.49 and a twelve month high of $155.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

