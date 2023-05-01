Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 290.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mangrove Partners raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 436.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 741,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,316,000 after acquiring an additional 602,935 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 499.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 382,408 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $24,929,000 after acquiring an additional 318,598 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 410,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $26,646,000 after acquiring an additional 297,000 shares in the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,002,559 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $65,357,000 after acquiring an additional 282,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,218 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,963,000 after acquiring an additional 256,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SIMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

SIMO stock opened at $63.64 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average is $63.57.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

