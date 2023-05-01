Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $452,000 Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Albany International were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $193,667.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AIN opened at $91.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.32. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $115.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $268.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

