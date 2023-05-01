Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of THS stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.44. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $253,590.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

