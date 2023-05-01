Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 160.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 39.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $74.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.90. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.87 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

