Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Pedro Claudia San purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BOK Financial news, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,605. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

BOKF has been the topic of several research reports. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $83.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $110.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average is $97.64. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.43%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Further Reading

