Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,113 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enovis were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Enovis in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enovis in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Enovis in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Price Performance

NYSE:ENOV opened at $58.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -291.24 and a beta of 2.01. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Insider Transactions at Enovis

In other news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $33,849.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at $922,706.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,485 shares of company stock worth $3,658,181. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.