Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,484 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avista were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 80.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Avista by 14.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Avista by 27.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVA. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avista Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVA stock opened at $44.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. Avista Co. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $45.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. Avista had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 86.79%.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Articles

