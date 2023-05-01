Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 454 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 347.4% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

TAN opened at $71.99 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.54 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

