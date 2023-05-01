Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,932 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $106,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $132,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $70,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 974,449 shares in the company, valued at $11,362,075.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $70,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 974,449 shares in the company, valued at $11,362,075.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 147,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $1,931,312.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,004,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,171,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,600 shares of company stock worth $2,657,047. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 71.83% and a negative return on equity of 141.73%. The business had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.