Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,467 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFO4Life L.P. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 649,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 501,430 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 182,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 689,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 584,477 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAGP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.42%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

