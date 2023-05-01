Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 615 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 146.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

HELE opened at $100.34 on Monday. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.14 and a fifty-two week high of $219.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

