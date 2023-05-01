Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Price Performance

GH opened at $22.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.04. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 242.65% and a negative net margin of 145.61%. The firm had revenue of $126.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,587,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amirali Talasaz purchased 40,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,596,062.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.