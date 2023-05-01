Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.23 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

