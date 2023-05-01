Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,931,000 after buying an additional 1,349,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,764,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,110,000 after purchasing an additional 110,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,155,000 after purchasing an additional 183,098 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $147,841,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,086,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,023,000 after purchasing an additional 470,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $11.26 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -375.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,733.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.32.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

