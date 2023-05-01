Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Mark J. grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,317 shares of company stock worth $1,831,058 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of IRTC opened at $131.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.65. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 35.85%. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

