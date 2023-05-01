Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

NWE opened at $58.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.01 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NWE. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

