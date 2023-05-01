Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,019 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in YETI were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 1,304.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of YETI by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of YETI by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YETI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

YETI Price Performance

About YETI

NYSE YETI opened at $39.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.49. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

