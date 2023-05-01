Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,481 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2,079.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,127,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after buying an additional 1,076,008 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,387,000 after buying an additional 451,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 979,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after buying an additional 85,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,984.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.