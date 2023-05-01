Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,322 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in RingCentral by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 121,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in RingCentral by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 32,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,076 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 412,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 232,845 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.48.
Insider Activity
RingCentral Stock Down 0.6 %
RNG stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $92.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.94.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RingCentral (RNG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.