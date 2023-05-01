Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,322 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in RingCentral by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 121,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in RingCentral by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 32,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,076 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 412,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 232,845 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.48.

Insider Activity

RingCentral Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RNG stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $92.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.94.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.