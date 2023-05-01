Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 282 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Greif were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Greif by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Greif by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GEF opened at $62.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $74.22.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.40 per share, with a total value of $249,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,044.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tina R. Schoner bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.30 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.40 per share, with a total value of $249,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,044.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,437 shares of company stock valued at $578,287 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

