Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,292 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Amedisys by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 22,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Amedisys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $80.30 on Monday. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $132.37. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

