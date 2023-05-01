Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 575 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 69.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 14.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Trading Up 4.8 %

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $551,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $551,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,994 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $128.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.58. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $130.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.14.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Further Reading

