10,160 Shares in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,133 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,754,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Plains GP by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,094,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,740,000 after buying an additional 747,435 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 689,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 584,477 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of PAGP opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $14.17.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PAGP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

