10,300 Shares in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

NTZ opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Natuzzi S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $54.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natuzzi Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

