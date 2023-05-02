1,240 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after buying an additional 458,155 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 331,947 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,106,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,162,000 after acquiring an additional 66,254 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 882,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 523,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 68,065 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:NULV opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

