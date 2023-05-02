1,240 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after buying an additional 458,155 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 331,947 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 307,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,354,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

