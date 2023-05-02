15,365 Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,443,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Artha Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,648,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 8,321.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 154,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 152,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,023,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $15.59.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

