1,658 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 66.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NiSource by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 447,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

