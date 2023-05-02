1,843 Shares in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYC. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $646,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $989,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 1,259.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYC opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $79.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.90. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds that provides exposure to the S&P 500 with a systematic options overlay strategy. The overlay strategy seeks to enhance upside potential and hedge downside risk.

