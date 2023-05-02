2,350 Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 94.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.21. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.